Punjab Police claims to have busted ISI-backed terror module

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav speaks to the media. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have busted an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of its two operatives.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the two were considered to be close aides, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and they had ties with the ISI. Landa had played a key role in conspiring the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar.

Those arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh Malhi of village Jogewal in Ferozepur and Gurbaksh Singh alias Gora Sandhu of village Buh Gujran in Ferozepur, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the police recovered a sophisticated AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 live cartridges and two bullet shells from a location pinpointed by Gurbaksh Singh at his village.

The DGP added that the preliminary investigations revealed that Baljit was in touch with Italy-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Sanghera, and on the latter’s directions Baljit had picked the consignment of weapons from a specified spot at Makhu-Lohian road near the sanctuary in village Sudan in July 2022. Later, they concealed the consignment in the fields owned by Gurbaksh in his village after conducting test fires, he said, adding that further investigations are on and more recoveries of weapons were expected soon.