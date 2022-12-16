Punjab Police claim to have busted Sarhali police station attack case 

December 16, 2022 05:29 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have solved the Tarn Taran rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack case with the busting of a foreign-controlled terrorist module leading to the arrest of six persons, including the two juveniles in conflict with law, who had carried out the terror attack at Sarhali police station, on December 9.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, said that the terror attack was masterminded by the foreign-based wanted terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Gurdev alias Jaisel, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, currently lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail.

“Apart from the arrest of two juveniles in conflict with law, the remaining four module members arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar (18) of Naushera Pannua; Gurlal Singh alias Gahla (19) of Chohla Sahib; Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali (21) of village Thathiya Mahanta; and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban (18) of Naushra Pannua,” he said.

The police teams have also recovered three pistols — two .32 bore and one .30 bore along with ammunition, one hand-grenade P-86 and one motorcycle used in crime from the possession of the arrested persons. The Soviet-era made single-use 70mm calibre RPG-26 weapon, which was used to carry out the attack, had already been recovered on December 10. The RPG-26 weapon, which was used by Mujahdeen in Afghanistan, was sourced from across the border, he said.

After the attack, the Opposition parties had cornered the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the deteriorating law and order situation.

A case was registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Sarhali. “Backward and forward linkages are being probed, and investigation will be taken to a logical conclusion by the arrest of the remaining members of the terrorist module and evidence brought on record,” added the DGP.

