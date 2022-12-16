  1. EPaper
Punjab Police claim to have busted RPG attack case 

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the terror attack was masterminded by foreign-based wanted terrorists

December 16, 2022 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Police officers gather at a police station attacked by a RPG, in Tarn Taran, Punjab on December 10, 2022

Punjab Police officers gather at a police station attacked by a RPG, in Tarn Taran, Punjab on December 10, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have solved the Tarn Taran Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack case with the busting of a foreign-controlled terrorist module leading to the arrest of six persons, including the two juveniles in conflict with the law, who carried out the terror attack at Police Station Sarhali building on December 9.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, said that the terror attack was masterminded by the foreign-based wanted terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Gurdev alias Jaisel, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, currently lodged at Goindwal Sahib jail.

“Apart from the arrest of two juveniles in conflict with law, the remaining four module members arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar (18) of Naushera Pannua; Gurlal Singh alias Gahla (19) of Chohla Sahib; Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali (21) of village Thathiya Mahanta; and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban (18) of Naushra Pannua,” he said.

The Police teams have also recovered three pistols — two .32 bore and one .30 bore along with ammunition, one hand grenade P-86 and one motorcycle used in crime from the possession of the arrested persons. The Soviet-era made a single-use 70mm calibre RPG-26 weapon, which was used to carry out the attack, had already been recovered on December 10. The RPG-26 weapon, which was used by Mujahdeen in Afghanistan, was sourced from across the border, he said.

After the Police Station Sarhali building was attacked by RPG, the Opposition parties had cornered the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over deteriorating law and order situation.

A case was registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Sarhali. “Backward and forward linkages are being probed, and investigation will be taken to the logical conclusion by arrest of remaining members of the terrorist module and evidence brought on record,” added the DGP.

