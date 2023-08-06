Punjab police claim to have busted interstate illegal weapon smuggling module 

August 06, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Punjab Police on Saturday said they have busted an interstate weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers involved in large-scale illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from M.P. into Punjab as well as other States.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons — Harpal Singh of Signoor village in Khargone district and Kishore Singh Rathore of Balwari village in Bharwani district in Madhya Pradesh — by the team of Counter Intelligence Jalandhar.

“The police teams have also recovered a cache of 17 pistols of .32 bore along with 35 magazines, from their possession. The preliminary investigations revealed that these weapons were meant to be supplied to criminal gangs associated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria,” he said.

Mr. Yadav added that the development came after the Counter Intelligence unit arrested a person identified as Lovedeep alias Love from Maqsudan-Bidhipur road in Jalandhar, after recovering one Pistol along with two cartridges from his possession. A case under section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the above said accused in Amritsar, he said.

During the investigation of backward and forward linkages, it has come to the fore that the recovered weapon was part of a consignment, supplied by interstate weapon manufacturers and suppliers, suspected to be based in MP’s Khargone and Bharwani districts., he said.