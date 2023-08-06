HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punjab police claim to have busted interstate illegal weapon smuggling module 

Arrest of two persons from Madhya Pradesh revealed details about their operation, DGP Yadav says

August 06, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

Punjab Police on Saturday said they have busted an interstate weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers involved in large-scale illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from M.P. into Punjab as well as other States.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons — Harpal Singh of Signoor village in Khargone district and Kishore Singh Rathore of Balwari village in Bharwani district in Madhya Pradesh — by the team of Counter Intelligence Jalandhar.

“The police teams have also recovered a cache of 17 pistols of .32 bore along with 35 magazines, from their possession. The preliminary investigations revealed that these weapons were meant to be supplied to criminal gangs associated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria,” he said.

Mr. Yadav added that the development came after the Counter Intelligence unit arrested a person identified as Lovedeep alias Love from Maqsudan-Bidhipur road in Jalandhar, after recovering one Pistol along with two cartridges from his possession. A case under section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the above said accused in Amritsar, he said.

During the investigation of backward and forward linkages, it has come to the fore that the recovered weapon was part of a consignment, supplied by interstate weapon manufacturers and suppliers, suspected to be based in MP’s Khargone and Bharwani districts., he said.

Related Topics

Punjab

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.