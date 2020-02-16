Punjab police busts Pak. link in drug trail

The Punjab police on Sunday said its probe into the drugs trail exposed by the arrest of gangster Sukhpreet Singh has revealed further links of Jagdeep Singh and Gurvinder Singh, who were arrested three days ago, to expose a powerful nexus traced to Pakistan.

“Pakistan SIM cards have been recovered from the duo, both residents of village Kot Dharam Chand Kalan in Taran Taran,” said an official statement, adding that the accused were arrested in a joint operation of the Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU) and S.A.S Nagar Police.

“They were booked under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, along with 1 kg heroin,” it added.

“Investigations so far have revealed that the duo, who had been absconding since 2014-15, had received large quantity of heroin and fake Indian currency from Pakistan through various modes. They were wanted by the Directorate Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Rajasthan police and Punjab police in cases related to receiving huge consignments of heroin from Pakistan,” said the statement.

“Jagdeep Singh had been involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin since 2008, when he first started using Pak SIM cards too. He came in contact with Gurvinder Singh the same year, and later connected with Abad Ali of Pakistan,” it added.