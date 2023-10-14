HamberMenu
Punjab Police busts LeT terror module with arrest of two J-K residents

Two improvised explosive devices, two hand grenades, a pistol, two magazines, 24 cartridges, a timer switch, eight detonators and four batteries were seized from them, police said

October 14, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI

Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module after arresting two residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two improvised explosive devices, two hand grenades, a pistol, two magazines, 24 cartridges, a timer switch, eight detonators and four batteries were seized from them, police said.

The operation was conducted by the State Special Operation Cell-Amritsar police along with a central agency, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell -Amritsar in a joint operation with a central agency busted a LeT module and arrested two persons who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir," the Punjab Police chief posted on X.

Yadav said the terror module was handled by one Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba and described the arrests as a "major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in Punjab".

