Punjab police bust terror plot against religious leaders

CHANDIGARH

30 June 2020 18:56 IST

3 members of Pakistan-backed Khalistan outfit arrested

Punjab police on Tuesday said they had foiled a bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists to target socio-religious leaders and disturb the communal harmony of the State with the arrest of three members of the Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF).

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the terror module, busted on June 28, was operating in various parts of Punjab at the behest of pro-Khalistani elements based in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Mr. Gupta said one .32 bore pistol, along with 7 cartridges, has been recovered from the alleged terrorists, identified as Sukhchain Singh of Patiala; Amritpal Singh of Mansa and Jaspreet Singh of Majitha. Another of their associates, Lovepreet Singh has already been arrested recently by Delhi Police, along with other KLF members.

“The three men had come into contact with one other through social media. They further came in touch with Pakistan-based handlers, who provoked them to target socio-religious leaders, and also disturb Punjab’s peace and law and order. Amritpal Singh was instrumental in connecting and motivating Sukhchain and Lovepreet Singh in taking the dangerous agenda forward,” he said.

Mr. Gupta said initial investigations show that their Pakistan-based handlers also invited these men to visit Pakistan for planning the future course of action. One of the foreign handlers, based in Saudi Arabia, promised to provide them shelter once they execute their actions on ground, he added.

“An FIR has been registered at Samana in district Patiala under sections 13,16,18,20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and 25/54/59 Arms Act. Further investigations are in progress,” he said.