Punjab police bust pro-Khalistan terror module; 2 held

Arrested duo was planning a major terror attack in State, according to DGP

Punjab police on Tuesday said they had busted a pro-Khalistan terror module, with the arrest of two people allegedly operating in connivance with five criminals, including a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative currently in an Amritsar jail.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the Pakistan-backed module was busted on the basis of inputs on the nefarious designs of certain pro-Khalistan elements trying to disturb peace and harmony in the State by launching terror attacks.

Mr. Gupta said following the inputs, the police had launched a drive to ensure thorough frisking and checking of all those entering the State from various parts of the country, thus leading to the arrest of Harjeet Singh alias Raju and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, both residents of village Mianpur in Tarn Taran district.

“Six sophisticated weapons (one 9 mm pistol, four .32 calibre pistols and one .32 revolver), 8 live rounds of ammunition, several mobile phones and an Internet dongle were seized from the duo, who were nabbed at the checkpost on Rajpura-Sirhind road by a police party. A case under Sections 212, 216, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Arms Act, 1959, has been registered,” he said.

“During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they received four weapons from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh and two from Safidon in Haryana. Initial investigations have further revealed that the two men were planning a major terror attack in Punjab in connivance with five criminals, including one Shubhdeep Singh, who was an active militant of KZF and was arrested in September 2019 with the recovery of a China-made drone from village Mahawa of Amritsar (Rural),” he added.