ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Police arrest Dhadi, a close aide of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode

December 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The British citizen and ISYF founder was arrested at Amritsar airport in a UAPA case; after serving a sentence in Punjab in the 1990s, he returned to the U.K. and allegedly became involved in funding terror

The Hindu Bureau

The State Special Operation Cell (Amritsar) has busted a terrorist recruitment, funding, and aiding module with the arrest, carried out at the Sri Guru Ram Das Airport in Amritsar. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Punjab police have arrested Paramjit Singh alias Punjab Singh alias Dhadi, a close aide of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, it said on December 5.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the State Special Operation Cell (Amritsar) has busted a terrorist recruitment, funding, and aiding module with the arrest, carried out at the Sri Guru Ram Das Airport in Amritsar.

Mr. Paramjit Singh, better known as Dhadi, is a British citizen and a founder member of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He was initially involved in terror activities in Punjab in the early 1990s, and was later arrested in 2003 and convicted in cases pertaining to terrorist activities. After completing his sentence, the accused returned to the U.K. but continued his ISYF activities by working as a motivator, recruiter, and fundraiser for the organisation in the U.K. and other European countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Terror funding allegations

In 2021, Dhadi was identified as one of those involved in reorganising ISYF’s cadre in Punjab by arranging and providing funds and militant hardware to target specific persons, in order to disrupt peace and harmony in the state, Mr. Yadav said. “Following Dhadi’s involvement in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab, a look-out notice was issued to ensure his arrest,” he said.

Dhadi was detained by immigration authorities at Sri Guru Ram Das Airport in Amritsar on Monday, while he was going to board a plane to the U.K. on a British passport under the name of Punjab Singh. Subsequently, he was arrested in a 2021 case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Rode, who was among India’s most wanted men and the nephew of the late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, is believed to have died in Pakistan on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US