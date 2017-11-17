Punjab plans to seize drug offenders’ properties

In a bid to check the illegal drugs trade in the State, the Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave the approval for enactment of the Punjab Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Property Act, 2017, that would empower officers to attach and seize properties of drug offenders acquired through illicit trafficking of narcotics drugs, smuggling and trade of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

“The Act will empower officers to attach, seize or forfeit properties. It will enable them to crack down on properties acquired through illicit trafficking of narcotics drugs, smuggling and trade of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985,” said an official spokesperson.

Tackling militancy

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, also approved the creation of a Special Operation Group (SOG) to check militant threats, with non-fiscal incentives for those personnel who join the new force.

“The SOG will contain, counter and neutralise militant threats like fidayeen attack, hostage situations and armed infiltration to save precious lives and properties,” said the spokesperson.

The Punjab Cabinet also gave its nod to the government’s ‘Connect with Your Roots’ (CYR) programme to reach out to youngsters of Punjabi origin settled in other countries.

“The programme, aimed at young boys and girls of Punjabi origin, whose parents, grandparents or great grandparents are settled abroad in various countries across the globe, will seek to connect them with their ancestral roots and cultural heritage of Punjab,” the spokesperson added.

The Cabinet also decided that the winter session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) will be held for three days from November 27 to 29. “The Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the third session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha as per Article 174 (I) of the Constitution of India,” the spokesperson said.