Punjab paid back entire ₹20,200 cr electricity subsidy for FY 22-23: CM Bhagwant Mann

April 07, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said the state has cleared its entire electricity subsidy bill of ₹20,200 crore for the last financial year and has witnessed a jump in excise and GST revenue.

CM Mann, addressing the media here, said the state has registered a revenue of ₹8,841 crore for the financial year 2022-23, up by 41.41 per cent when compared to 2021-22.

He claimed that Punjab's financial position was on the right track.

Mr. Mann spelled out various initiatives taken by his over-a-year-old government in various spheres including health, education and power.

"What we have achieved in one year, other governments were not able to do so in 15 years," he said.

He also said his government has fulfilled several poll promises in the first year itself, "which other governments are not able to do even in the fifth year".

He said his government has set a target of 10,000 crore in excise revenue for the current fiscal, as he criticised the previous governments for allowing "liquor mafia" in the state.

Mr. Mann said the state has registered a 16.60-per cent jump in the Goods & Services Tax collection, earning ₹18,126 crore in revenue for the year 2022-23.

"We are now among the top states in terms of GST collection," he said.

Mr. Mann said the state has registered a rise of 78 per cent in stamp duty and fee collection in March. The government earlier announced an exemption of 2.25 per cent on stamp duty and fees on registration of properties.

The CM said his government has cleared the total electricity subsidy bill of ₹20,200 crore for the last financial year, and asserted that the government will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people.

He said it is for the first time that the entire subsidy bill of a particular fiscal year has been cleared during the year itself.

"In 2022-23, which is the first year when the Punjab government paid the entire subsidy bill of ₹20,200 crore to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Not even a single penny was pending towards PSPCL," he said.

He said the government has also paid the first installment of ₹1,804 crore out of the legacy amount of ₹9,020 crore which had been pending for years.

The amount of ₹9,020 crore will be paid in five installments, said Mr. Mann.

He said the ₹20,200 crore amount comprised ₹9,063.79 crore (free electricity to the farm sector), Rs ₹8,225 crore for domestic consumers, and ₹2,910 crore for the industry sector.

"Punjab's financial position is on the right track and now we have to speed up," he said, pointing out the rise in revenue collections and payment of the electricity subsidy bill.

To a query on crop damage because of unseasonal rains, Mr. Mann said 60 per cent girdawari (field inspection) to assess the loss is complete and soon the compensation will be given to the affected farmers. The distribution of compensation will start on Baisakhi, he said.

Asked about Rural Development Fund dues of ₹3,000 crore from the Centre, Mr. Mann said, "If they release it, it's good. Otherwise, if we have to move even the Supreme Court for our right, we will do that".

Replying to a question on Punjab's huge debt, he blamed previous governments' wrong policies for it.

Without naming former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, the CM said, "The finance minister who presented nine budgets did not do any thing positive".

He, however, said "an honest government" was ruling the state now and efforts are on to set things right.

"Our dream of making Punjab Rangla (vibrant state) once again will be realised," he said.

Mann said the AAP government has undertaken a number of steps for public welfare in the past one year.

"All this is happening because an honest government is now in Punjab," he said.

Mann also promised to launch schemes to make the youth self-employed.

He said "Naujawan Sabhas" will be held twice a month at different places. "We will visit various places and meet youth and take feedback about their ideas, what they want from government. It is important to involve stakeholders".

He said sometimes governments thrust policies but stakeholders are not involved, creating problems. He cited the example of three farm laws of the Centre "which were rejected by farmers" because they were not consulted and ultimately the Centre had to withdraw these.

