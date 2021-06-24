Punjab Opposition points to unkept promises of Amarinder government

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

CHANDIGARH

24 June 2021 19:15 IST

Internal feud in Congress duty to non-performance, say AAP, SAD leaders.

The Opposition in Punjab — Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — have accused the ruling Congress of reneging on its election promises made in 2017.

Former minister and senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema on Thursday challenged the claims of the Congress government of having fulfilled most of its promises. The AAP meanwhile said the government had failed to fulfil its promises, with the ‘high command’ now directing Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to deliver on his promises within the stipulated time.

Posting on Twitter, Mr. Cheema said, “What to talk about the people of the State, the worthy Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has miserably failed to convince even his own high command that 84.6% of poll promises have been fulfilled.”

AAP MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the Congress government has failed on all fronts leading to an internal feud in the party.

The MLAs said unlike the previous Akali-BJP government, the ruling Congress government did not take any action against drugs, unemployment and mafia. They alleged that no justice was delivered in sensitive cases like desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, 2015-Kotkapura police firing etc.

“The program given by the Congress High Command is in fact a new election manifesto... But this time the people of Punjab will not believe these bundles of lies. The Congress party has collapsed in Punjab due to its internal feud and like in other States, Congress would disappear from Punjab,” they said.