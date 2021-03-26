Punjab Oppn. takes a dig at Cong. over Kishor meet

Role of State Congress chief outsourced, they taunt

A day after Prashant Kishor reportedly met Punjab Congress MLAs to deliberate on an election strategy for upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, which are due early next year in 2022, the Opposition parties on Thursday took a dig at Congress government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Mr. Kishor, a poll-strategist, who had recently joined Capt. Singh as his principal advisor, on March 24 held a meeting with first time Congress legislators to take feedback surrounding various political issues in their constituencies.

Former Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema asserted that the role of Congress president in the State has been ‘outsourced’ and hence incumbent president Sunil Jakhar should step down. The BJP State chief Ashwani Sharma termed the hiring of Mr. Kishor by the Congress as a sign of ‘nervousness’ in the run up to the Assembly polls.

“The Punjab Chief Minister has outsourced the job of party president to his new advisor PK. He is holding meetings with elected MLAs of Congress party and formulating election strategy. It will be better for Sunil Jakhar to step down to uphold the dignity of the post of party President,” said Mr. Daljit Singh.

‘Nervous, desperate’

Mr. Sharma said by bringing in Mr. Kishor, the ruling Congress party has admitted that the party is “nervous and desperate” to face the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The Congress government in the last four years has miserably failed on all fronts and has hired Mr. Kishor to bail it out of the mess it has created by non-governance in the State,” said Mr. Sharma.