Punjab on high alert after bomb found in tiffin box

10 August 2021 00:32 IST

The Punjab police said on Monday that the State was on high alert after a tiffin box bomb, packed with over 2 kg of RDX, was recovered from a village in Amritsar which they suspect was dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the bomb could be set off through a remote device or a timed mechanism.

“The tiffin box bomb can be described as an Improvised Explosive Device. The IED was created in a double-chambered tiffin box with attractive pictures on it. Last evening, the recovery was made near Dalake village under Lopoke Police Station in Amritsar,” Mr. Gupta told media persons.

“Our assessment is that this bomb has been delivered through a drone across the border,” he added.

According to police, some hand grenades and cartridges were also found from the bag containing the tiffin bomb days ahead of Independence Day.