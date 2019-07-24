Punjab on alert after heavy rain forecast

Amid forecast of heavy rain in the northern States over the next two days, the Punjab government has directed the district administrative heads across the State to remain prepared to handle any untoward situation.

The State’s Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management issued the advisory to all Deputy Commissioners on Tuesday.

CM’s tweet

“Punjab will be witnessing heavy rainfall in the coming days as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department @IMDWeather. Have directed all DCs to be on war footing & ready to deal with the situation on the ground (sic),” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in the State on July 25 and 26.

“Another active monsoon wet spell of moderate to heavy intensity is likely to commence in Punjab and Haryana, including the capital Chandigarh, from late July 24. It will increase in intensity and spread during July 25 and 26 subsequently, covering almost all parts of these States,” said the IMD forecast.

Districts adjoining the foothills in Punjab, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, besides districts in south-eastern and north-eastern parts of Haryana are likely to witness heavy rain during this period, the forecast added.

“The catchment areas of the river Ghaggar, Yamuna, Beas, Ravi and lower catchment of the Sutlej are also likely to receive heavy rain,” stated the forecast.

In Punjab, about 50,000 acres of crop were lost in Patiala and another 10,000 acres in Sangrur due to a breach caused in the catchment area of the Ghaggar as a result of flooding caused by incessant rain earlier.

(With PTI inputs)