Other States

Punjab never endorsed ordinances: CM

Rejecting the Centre’s claim that Punjab was taken on board before promulgation of the farm ordinances, presented in Parliament on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged the Prime Minister not to go ahead with their legislation.

Memo to Governor

The Chief Minister added that he will lead an 11-member delegation of his party on September 16 to submit a memorandum to the State Governor against the ordinances.

Asserting that his government had been consistently opposing the so-called reforms brought in by the ordinances, Captain Amarinder said, in a statement, that at no point did Punjab endorse any such move, contrary to what was being projected by the Central government.

