Punjab names five sportspersons as members of PIS governing council

The Punjab government on Saturday approved the names of five eminent sportspersons as members of the governing council of the Punjab Institute of Sports.

An official spokesperson said the names have been approved by Chief Minister Amaridner Singh.

The sportspersons, to be part of the governing council are renowned hockey player and Arjuna Awardee Brig. Harcharan Singh, eminent athlete and Arjuna Awardee Gurmeet Kaur, noted Kabaddi player and Arjuna Awardee Hardeep Singh, cricketer and Arjuna Awardee Harbhajan Singh and internationally acclaimed shooter and Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee Abhinav Bindra.

PIS is the principal policy formulating body of sports in Punjab.

The institute has been mandated to create a sizeable pool of high-potential sportspersons, to be groomed as medal prospects for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other national and international competitions.