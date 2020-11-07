Punjab MPs delegation meets Amit Shah; seeks resumption of train services

New Delhi

07 November 2020 18:14 IST

The suspension of railway services has led to a shortage of supplies in the State

A delegation of MPs from Punjab met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and sought resumption of train services in the state, officials said.

Train services in the state have remained suspended since September 24 when farmer groups organised protests on train tracks and station premises against three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

The MPs apprised the Home Minister about the prevailing situation in Punjab and the problems arising due to the suspension of train services, a Home Ministry official said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill said they were hopeful that the train services on the affected routes will resume soon.

The Punjab government will now hold discussions with the Railway Ministry, he told reporters here.

Another MP, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, said the delegation briefed Shah about the entire situation and they got the assurance that the issue will be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, sources said there is a possibility of formation of a coordination committee comprising representatives from the central and Punjab governments for holding discussions with the agitating farmers.

The three farm laws -- the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- were enacted in the monsoon session of Parliament.

Farmers’ bodies protesting against the laws have expressed apprehension that these would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporate entities.

They are demanding that the laws be withdrawn.

The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for the farmers and will increase their income.