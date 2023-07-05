Punjab moves Supreme Court against Union for refusing to reimburse fees on food grains procurement

July 05, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Punjab has filed a suit in the Supreme Court blaming the Union of refusing to reimburse statutory charges — market fees and rural development fees (RDF) — levied by it on procurement of food grains on behalf of the Centre to ensure food security in the country.

“The defendant [Union of India] is refusing to pay the market fees and RDF even though it is validly imposed by the State under Article 246(3) of the Constitution as per State List of the Seventh Schedule,” Punjab’s suit filed through advocate Ajay Pal submitted.

The fees also includes for agricultural produce and markets and fairs. Punjab said it was the fulcrum of India’s agrarian and food economy and called the “food bowl of India”, contributing 21% of rice and 31% of wheat in the central food grains of the nation during 2021-2022.

The State said the RDF receivable outstanding from the Union at the rate of 3% of the MSP from crop years 2021-22 to 2023-24 was a total of ₹3,637.40 crore.

It said the market fees receivable outstanding from the Union at the rate of 3% of the MSP from crop years 2022-23 to 2023-24 was a total of ₹ 1514 crore.

The outstanding market fees from the Union allowed at the rate of 2% of the MSP from crop years 2022-23 to 2023-24 was a total of ₹943 crore.

The suit accused the Union of overstepping into the exclusive legislative competence of the State by insisting that the latter reduce its statutory charges.

“The actions of the defendant [Union] in its refusal of payment of the statutory charges and insistence on capping statutory charges to a total of 2% of the MSP is an outright transgression of the plaintiff’s [Punjab] exclusive legislative powers under the Constitution to determine the rate of fees to be levied in respect of agriculture and market/fairs,” the suit contended.

