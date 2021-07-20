Punjab Minister Mohindra rules out personal meeting with Sidhu

Sidhu should first resolve issues with CM, he says

Even as Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday continued to meet State Congress leaders in his political outreach attempt, senior Punjab Minister Brahm Mohindra ruled out a personal meeting with Mr. Sidhu till he resolves his issues with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Mr. Mohindra though welcomed the appointment of Mr. Sidhu as the Punjab Congress Committee president. In a statement issued here, he said the appointment had been done by the party high command and was welcome.

“However, I will not meet him [Sidhu] till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him”, said Mr. Mohindra, adding that Capt. Amarinder Singh was the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and he (Mohindra) was duty bound to follow him.

Besides being the CLP leader, the Chief Minister also headed the Cabinet, of which he was a part, satated the Minister. “We have a collective responsibility and hence I would refrain from meeting the newly appointed president till issues between him and the Chief Minister are resolved”, he asserted.

On July 18, Mr. Sidhu, a detractor of Capt. Amarinder Singh, was appointed as State party chief. But both the leaders have not met so far. Neither has Capt. Amarinder publically congratulated Mr. Sidhu nor has Mr Sidhu uttered any word on a possible meeting with the Chief Minister.