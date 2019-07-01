Punjab Minister hits out at Sukhbir for demanding exit

Facing heat from the Opposition parties over the recent violent clash between police and inmates in Punjab’s Ludhiana Central Jail, which claimed one life, State’s Prisons Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said that the prison officers are fully authorised to use weapons as per the jail manual.

‘Petty politics’

Hitting out at Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had sought the resignation of the Minister following the incident, Mr. Randhawa accused him of indulging in “petty politics”.

The Minister, in a letter to the Akali president, wrote, “If Sukhbir Singh Badal has not read the jail manual during his tenure [as Deputy Chief Minister] then he would do well to go through the Section 363 to 367 of the manual in which it is clearly mentioned that the jail officers are fully authorised to use weapons in order to deal with any untoward situation.”

On the demand for his resignation, Mr. Randhawa said that had Mr. Badal, who was former Home Minister of Punjab, known the jail manual, he would not have demonstrated his “intellectual hollowness” by making such a demand.

Soon after the incident, Mr. Badal had sought immediate sacking of the State's Prisons Minister and blamed the State government for the “complete breakdown of law and order”. Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema had also accused the Congress government of failing to control the “deteriorating law and order” in the State.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had dismissed the demand for his Minister's resignation, maintaining that the incident did not reflect any law and order breakdown in Punjab.