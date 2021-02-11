Punjab Minister asks NCW to intervene for Nodeep Kaur

CHANDIGARH

11 February 2021 17:54 IST

Medical examination of jailed 23-year-old protester revealed injuries to her body and private parts

Punjab Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Thursday asked the National Commission for Women (NCW) to intervene immediately to secure the releasing of Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, hailing from Punjab, whose medical examination conducted after her arrest revealed injuries on her body and private parts.

Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she participated in the farmers’ protests at Kundli in Haryana.

Ms. Chaudhary said that the Manohar Lal-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana had been trying to annihilate the farmers’ agitation from day one. “Under its threatening theatrics and at the behest of the Union government, the Haryana government forcibly picked up Nodeep Kaur and other labourers, who were peacefully protesting during the farmers’ agitation. Kaur has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and extortion, which is not acceptable at all,” she said in a statement.

She said that the Punjab government would provide legal assistance to Ms. Kaur to enable speedy respite for her. “The Punjab government through the Punjab State Women’s Commission will lend legal assistance to Nodeep Kaur, hence the NCW should direct the Haryana government to arrange a meeting for the delegation of the Punjab State Women’s Commission with labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur,” she said.

“Allegations of outraging the modesty of Nodeep Kaur in police custody as per her family members is a horrifying moment for entire womanhood. Abuse of a peaceful protesting woman is a mockery of democracy and civilised society,” said the Minister, adding that the Union government was constantly violating the democratic rights of the people enshrined in the Constitution of India, and throwing peaceful protesters in jails, terming them as anti-nationals.