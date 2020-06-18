Punjab looks to export PPEs

CHANDIGARH

18 June 2020 22:45 IST

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission.

With 128 manufacturers in Punjab approved for production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to export the surplus.

The Chief Minister said these manufacturers had risen to the occasion in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to make Punjab self-reliant. “Permitting them to export the PPE coveralls would also give an impetus to the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' recently launched by government of India under your leadership,” he said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Captain Amarinder said it appeared that there was not enough domestic demand of PPE at present. These manufacturers are finding it difficult to obtain orders from HLL, he pointed out, adding that of the 128 approved manufacturers, only 18 units have received orders from the Government of India.

The Chief Minister recalled that on May 21, 2020, the State Industries and Commerce Minister had written to Chief Ministers of all States to consider directing their respective health departments to place orders on Punjab’s PPE body coverall manufacturers at HLL rates. The Minister has also made a request to the Union Commerce & Industries Minister, requesting permission to export the surplus.

The 128 approved manufacturers have a cumulative current capacity to manufacture 5,21,050 coveralls every day. They can also further scale up the total capacity, and thus the potential for exports is massive, according to Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, who pointed out that export would not only help revive the State’s industry but also support the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.