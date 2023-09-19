ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab: Local Congress leader shot dead in Moga

September 19, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Chandigarh

CCTV footage purported to be of the incident shows the assailant firing at Baljinder Singh Balli before fleeing

PTI

An unidentified man barged into the house of a local Congress leader in Punjab's Moga district on Monday and shot him dead, police said.

A CCTV footage, purported to be of the incident, shows the assailant firing at Baljinder Singh Balli (45) before fleeing. The incident happened at Balli's Dalla village.

Balli was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, said police.

Senior Superintendent of Police J Elanchezhian and other officers visited the spot. Police said the investigation was underway.

Balli was the party's president from Ajitwal block in district Moga.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring strongly condemned the incident.

"In a harrowing incident, the Congress president from Ajitwal block of district Moga, Baljinder Singh Balli (45) was shot dead at his residence today. I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the family of the victim,” Mr. Bajwa wrote on X.

“Ever since @AAPPunjab formed the government in Punjab, the law and order situation has collapsed completely. Gun crime in the state has been on the rise. CM @BhagwantMann, who also holds the home portfolio is directly responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. @AAPPunjab govt must swing to action and arrest the culprits. Otherwise, Punjab Congress will launch a strugge," added Mr. Bajwa.

