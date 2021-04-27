Punjab left with only 1.9L doses of vaccine

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said the State was left with only 1.9 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine due to the lesser supply of the vaccine from the Centre.

“Out of this available stock, more than 1 lakh doses expected to be used today [April 26],” said Mr. Sidhu, adding that about 1.5 lakh beneficiaries got vaccinated as on April 25 and Chief Minister Punjab Amarinder Singh has already raised the alarming situation of Punjab due to increasing cases of COVID and demanded regular supply of COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen from the Centre. He said that the State government is organising vaccination at all the primary health centers and health wellness centers as well as special camps in the rural areas. He said the health department had written a letter to the Union Ministry of Health on April 22, demanding 10 lakh doses of vaccine.