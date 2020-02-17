Punjab launches drive to check roadworthiness of school buses

Days after four children were burnt alive in Punjab’s Sangrur when a mini-van transporting them caught fire, the State Transport Department on Monday started a drive to inspect roadworthiness of school vans and buses.

Across the State, as many as 4,504 school buses and vans were checked in which 1,649 challans were issued for various violations.

As many as 253 vehicles were impounded for not complying with the requisite parameters of the Motor Vehicles Act during the drive by joint teams of the Punjab police and the civil administration of districts, according to an official spokesperson.

CM’s order

The drive was launched following directions by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who ordered the Transport Department to launch a State-wide checking of all school buses to ensure safety and security of students to avoid recurrence of tragic mishaps like the school van fire in Sangrur last week.

Capt. Amarinder had also directed the district child protection officers of the Social Security Department to keep a strict vigil on schools vehicles violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and also school managements that are using worn-out vehicles for transportation of students.

AAP flays govt.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema meanwhile hit out at the ruling Congress government in the State for being insensitive to the safety and security of school children travelling in private school buses and vans.

Seeking dismissal of Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, Mr. Cheema said that it was unfortunate that the government had been insensitive to the cause of safety and security of school children by giving a free hand to the transport mafia in the State.

The AAP leader urged the State government to form a regulatory body to check the maintenance of vehicles, their fitness and road worthiness and ensure safety measures.