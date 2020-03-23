Punjab imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases touch 21

Amid the Coronavirus scare, the Punjab government on Monday announced the imposition of curfew across the State with no relaxations.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 have spiked to 21 in Punjab. So far, one person who had died last week was found to be positive.

Announcing the curfew on Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said “After reviewing situation with Chief Secretary & @DGPPunjabPolice, announced full curfew with no relaxations. DCs (Deputy Commissioners) have been asked to issue orders accordingly. Any person required to be given relaxation will be so allowed specifically for given period & purpose.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said that government initiated legal action against those who had violated home quarantine instructions.

“In the past few days, we have initiated legal action against violators of home quarantine. All measures being taken are for the larger good of everyone. While I am happy that everyone is cooperating, I will not let a few threaten the safety measures being taken against #Covid19,” he had tweeted.