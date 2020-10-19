Punjab House special session begins, farm bill likely to be tabled tomorrow

CHANDIGARH

19 October 2020 14:18 IST

AAP, SAD MLAs stage protest outside Assembly complex against Centre’s 3 farm laws

A special session of the Punjab Assembly, convened to bring law by the State to nullify the Centre’s agriculture sector legislations, on Monday began with paying homage to all the farmers who lost their lives in the ongoing agitation against the Union laws.

After paying respects to the deceased freedom fighters, political and other eminent personalities, as well as soldiers during the obituary references, the House was adjourned for an hour. After resumption, it adopted a resolution to extend the duration of the special session by a day. The Bill to negate the Centre’s three laws is expected to be tabled on October 20.

Earlier, several MLAs of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress marched on tractors on roads leading to the Assembly to register their protest against the farm laws. SAD MLAs burnt copies of the farm laws outside the Assembly complex. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members came wearing ‘black robes’ to express their anguish against the farm laws.

AAP, SAD charge against Congress govt

The SAD and the AAP accused the Congress government of maintaining ‘secrecy’ surrounding the Bill to be brought in the Assembly by not sharing it with the Opposition members so far.

After the House was adjourned, AAP MLAs staged a ‘sit-in’ inside the House, demanding copies of the proposed Bill.