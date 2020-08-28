Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s farm ordinances

Promulgate fresh law on procurement of farm produce, says Chief Minister

Adhering to protocols in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution rejecting the Centre’s recent farm ordinances and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill .

The truncated session of the House also passed seven Bills during a specially convened one-day session here.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, while tabling the resolution, said the Assembly was concerned about the apprehensions and anguished caused by the three ordinances and the electricity Bill among the people of Punjab, particularly the farmers and landless workers, as these were not only against their interest, but were also against the Constitution of India.

“Entry 14 of List II of the Constitution comprises agriculture as the subject of the States, therefore these ordinances are a direct encroachment upon the functions of the States and against the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution and will promote distress sale,” Capt. Amarinder said.

He said “this House thus urges upon the Union government to withdraw these ordinances and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, forthwith; and instead, promulgate a fresh ordinance making the procurement of foodgrains and other agricultural produce at the Minimum Support Price.”

The Chief Minister said that the ordinances were anti-Punjab and anti-farmer and would drag the State into the chaos-filled era of the 1980s, which it can ill afford as Pakistan was waiting in the wings to derive advantage from the chaotic situation to create mayhem in the country.

Akali Dal MLAs absent

While the Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs were not present in the House, BJP MLA Dinesh Singh was against the resolution and supported the ordinances, saying that it was nowhere mentioned in the ordinances that the MSP regime would be done away with. Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains supported the resolution.