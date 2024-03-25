Punjab hooch tragedy: Akali Dal chief meets families of victims in Sangrur

March 25, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Chandigarh

Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded a compensation of ₹20 lakh and a government job for each of them

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday met the families of the Sangrur hooch tragedy victims and demanded a compensation of ₹20 lakh and a government job for each of them.

Twenty people have died due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Sangrur. The deaths have been reported from Gujran, Tibbi Ravidaspura and Dhandoli Khurd villages in Dirba and Sunam blocks. Several people are undergoing treatment at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital and the Civil Hospital in Sangrur.

Mr. Badal visited Gujran and Dhandoli Khurd villages and expressed grief over the deaths in the hooch tragedy.

In a post on X, he said, "I demand a murder case and strict action against Excise Minister Harpal Cheema, Home Minister Bhagwant Mann and all their accomplices under whose patronage the hooch was being sold openly." "I also warn the State government that if the families of the victims fail to get justice and compensation [₹20 lakh and one job each] by March 28, Shiromani Akali Dal's leadership and workers of Sangrur district will launch a massive protest outside the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner's office and force this government to do justice with the hooch tragedy victims," he added.

Police have so far arrested 10 persons in connection with the incident. Three FIRs have been registered at Dirba, City Sunam and Cheema police stations under various IPC Sections, including 302 (murder), and the Excise Act.

Police investigation detected methanol, a chemical which is used in industrial products, in the spurious liquor.

