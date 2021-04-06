Punjab hands over Mukhtar Ansari to U.P. police

Mukhtar Ansari. File Photo.

Mr. Ansari, BSP MLA from Mau in Uttar Pradesh had been lodged in the district jail at Rupnagar in Punjab since 2019 in connection with an alleged extortion case.

Punjab police on Tuesday handed over the custody of MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is an accused several criminal cases, to Uttar Pradesh police.

“We have handed over the custody of Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh police today (April 6),” Praveen Kumar Sinha, Punjab’s additional director general of police (Prisons), told The Hindu.

On March 26, the Supreme Court had ordered the Punjab government to hand over the custody of Mr. Ansari to Uttar Pradesh Police.