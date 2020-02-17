‘Punjab govt. will renegotiate power pacts’

With the Opposition’s criticism of high power tariffs mounting on the ruling Congress government in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would renegotiate the Power Purchase Agreements, which he alleged the previous SAD-BJP government had signed to defraud the State and its people.

‘Affordable rates’

Given the shortfall in production by the State-owned power plants at Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar, the Chief Minister said his government would work around the existing arrangements with the private players to make power rates more affordable.

Addressing the newly-elected Punjab Youth Congress office-bearers here, the Chief Minister said the State’s financial position was on its way to consolidation as a result of his government’s efforts of the last three years and any attempt to scuttle the momentum would not be tolerated.

Capt. Amarinder said he hoped the exuberance shown by the young leaders would further enhance penetration of the State government’s various pathbreaking pro-people policies at the grassroots.