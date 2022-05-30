Punjab Govt will leave no stone unturned to bring culprits to justice: CM Mann on Moosewala killing
The State Government shall ensure full cooperation in this enquiry commission including that from any central agency like the NIA
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on May 30 said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge.
The government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, said Mr. Mann.
His statement came after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder.
In a statement, Mr. Mann also expressed deep shock over the demise of Moosewala.
“Punjab Government shall be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court,” he said.
Mr. Mann further said he had already ordered an inquiry at the highest level into aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility.
The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the State Government curtailed his security cover.
