Punjab govt. wants to destroy public healthcare system, say doctors

28 June 2021 21:04 IST

Elective surgeries, telephone-based consultations suspended as they strike work for one day

Doctors in Punjab government hospitals observed a day-long strike on Monday against certain recommendations and implementation of the 6th Pay Commission, which they said would destroy the public healthcare system.

Elective surgeries and telephone-based consultations were suspended in most of the government hospitals. Emergency services and surgeries etc. were, however, not affected.

The strike was observed on the call given by the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA)supported by Punjab State Veterinary Officers Association (PSVOA), Punjab Dental Doctors Association, Homeopathic Doctors Association, Ayurvedic Doctors Association, Rural Medical Officers Association and Punjab Medical and Dental Teachers Association.

PCMSA senior vice-president Dr. Gagandeep Shergil said if their demands were not fulfilled by July 1, then doctors will be forced to intensify the agitation.

“The government wants to destroy the public healthcare system by defunding it and then rendering it defunct. The people will then turn against the government system and the government will then hand over the system to the corporate sector. Our struggle is to save the public healthcare system,” Mr. Shergil told The Hindu.

Sixth pay commission recommendations

“We are protesting against the State’s sixth pay commission recommendations surrounding delinking of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) from the basic pay. Also, the pay commission has recommended reduction in the NPA from 25% to 20%. This is not acceptable,” said Mr. Shergil.

The government doctors had on June 25 observed a strike in support of their demands.

The Punjab government had in its Cabinet meeting on June 18 decided to accept the majority of the recommendations of the 6th pay commission, and decided to implement them from July 1, with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016.