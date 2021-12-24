Punjab govt. to waive farmers’ loans up to ₹2 lakh

Charanjit Singh Channi

It announces release of ₹1,200 crore fund for the purpose

The Punjab government on Thursday announced that it will release funds amounting to ₹1,200 crore to clear loans up to ₹2 lakh under the existing debt waiver scheme of about 1.09 lakh small and marginal farmers, having land up to 5 acres.

An official statement said that the State government has already waived loans of 5.63 lakh such farmers to the tune of ₹4,610 crore. Out of these, 1.34 lakh small farmers got relief of ₹980 crore while 4.29 lakh marginal farmers were benefited of loan waiver of ₹3,630 crore, it added.

Memorial planned

The statement added that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art memorial, exclusively dedicated to farmers’ agitation and their sacrifices would be instrumental in showcasing the relentless battle of farmers in getting farm laws repealed from the Centre.

He sought wholehearted support and cooperation from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to create this memorial as a state-of-the-art monument to demonstrate the indomitable spirit of farmers and their peaceful agitation.

Mr. Channi also announced to bring small and marginal farmers who have taken loans up to ₹2 lakh with land holding up to 5 acres from the Punjab State Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank (PSCADB) previously known as Punjab State Cooperative Land Mortgage Bank, within the ambit of debt waiver scheme.

Acceding to another major demand of SKM, Mr. Channi also announced to cancel all the FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against farmers who had been protesting against the farm laws within the State by December 31, 2021.