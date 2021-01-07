Punjab govt. to reopen all schools from today

The Punjab government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7. The students from Classes V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes across the State.
‘Demand from parents’
State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday said that on persistent demand of the parents, the government has decided to reopen the schools from January 7.
“The school timings will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the students only from Classes V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools,” Mr. Singla said in a statement.
The Minister said the school managements have been asked to strictly comply with the directives of the government, especially the advisory issued by the State Health department, to avert the threat of contraction of COVID-19.
Safety of children
He added that while giving his nod, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the department to ensure safety of the children.
He said the Education department had taken feedback from the school heads on the issue.
Besides ensuring safety of the children, they had also suggested reopening of the schools before the annual exams for final revision of the course, Mr. Singla said.
(With inputs from PTI)
