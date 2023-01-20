Punjab govt. to rationalise staff at Subsidiary Health Centres; move comes under criticism 

January 20, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Punjab government’s move to “rationalise” staff posted at Subsidiary Health Centres (SHCs) in the State, amid efforts to open 400 more ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ on January 27, has come under severe criticism from the medical fraternity and political parties. Critics say the decision will pave the way for shifting of doctors and other staff from SHCs, which cater to the rural masses.

Punjab’s Department of Health and Family Welfare has recently sent a letter to all the Deputy Commissioners-cum-Chairmen of the District Health Societies and Civil Surgeons, in which guidelines have been laid for “rationalisation and administrative control of the Human Resource” posted at SHCs functioning under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat.

Expressing concern over the move, Dr. Aslam Parvez, president of Punjab Rural Medical Services Association (RMSA), on Thursday told The Hindu, “In 2006, a policy was brought in by the then government and under a ‘non-transferable’ clause, several doctors were appointed to SHCs to strengthen the peripheral rural health system. The purpose was to retain doctors in rural areas, but our fear is under the garb of rationalisation, doctors would now be transferred, which would weaken rural healthcare.”

Holding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government responsible for the “crumbling rural healthcare” in the State, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) termed the move to open 400 more ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ as an attempt to deflect attention from its neglect of Punjab’s healthcare.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that the Punjab government’s order to “rationalise” medical staff from SHCs would leave rural dispensaries without adequate staff.

“This is actually a move to shift doctors from rural dispensaries to Aam Aadmi Clinics. This would leave rural dispensaries without doctors, and would be nothing short of shutting down these facilities that came into existence decades back. It would mean the end of health services in the rural areas, and create havoc,” he said.

While demanding immediate withdrawal of the order, Mr. Shergill said that the government should ensure that all necessary medicines and equipment are provided to rural SHCs.

