Punjab Govt to name schools after martyrs, freedom fighters

November 16, 2022 01:47 am | Updated November 15, 2022 10:57 pm IST - Chandigarh

‘The decision has been taken so that future generations get to know about the sacrifices of martyrs’

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Government schools in Punjab would be named after martyrs and freedom fighters, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on November 15.

       Village panchayats and the school management committees have been asked to pass resolutions for schools to be renamed, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will then send the same to the State headquarters within the next month through principals along with the biographical notes about the martyrs and freedom fighters, said the minister in a statement.

Trending

  1. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  2. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  5. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them

Mr. Bains said the decision has been taken so that future generations get to know about the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters for the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US