Punjab govt. to continue curbs as virus cases rise

Limited assembly for funerals, weddings

Amid spiralling cases of COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced his government’s decision to continue with restrictions in urban areas, including weekend lockdown in all the 167 municipal towns of the State, along with 7 p.m. to 5 am. curfew in all cities till the end of September.

The decision has been taken in due consultation with the Centre, as required by the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official statement.

“Section 144 of the CrPC banning all social, political, religious gatherings, protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force throughout the State, while gatherings relating to marriage and funerals shall be allowed only for 30 persons and 20 persons respectively,” said the statement.