Punjab govt. seeks hike in MSP of crops

In a bid to alleviate the woes of the State’s distressed farmers, the Punjab government has sought a hike in the Minimum Support Price of various crops for the 2019-20 rabi season from the Central government.

The State agriculture department has come out with a detailed proposal for hike in the MSP of wheat crop from ₹1,840 per quintal in 2018-19 to ₹2,710 in 2019-20, and barley from ₹1,440 to ₹1,974 per quintal.

Gram, mustard prices

“The proposal, submitted to the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices, also seeks a hike in the MSP of gram from the earlier ₹4,620 to ₹5,631 per quintal, and of rapeseed and mustard from ₹4,200 to ₹5,384 per quintal,” an official statement said on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the hike was necessary for promoting crops like barley, gram, rapeseed and mustard in the State, to give the much-needed push for crop diversification that would help arrest the deleting groundwater table in Punjab.

“While the State government had taken all possible steps to ease the problems of farmers, including farm debt waiver, the Centre’s intervention was needed to support these measures, especially in the matter of MSP which was under its control,” he said.

Swaminathan report

The Chief Minister also reiterated his demand for full implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission report to ensure the much-needed improvement in the agriculture system and better remuneration for the farmers.