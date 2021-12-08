‘Punjab Govt. patronising sand mafia’

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Congress Government in Punjab, accusing it of patronising the “sand mafia” in the State. He alleged that the “sand mafia” runs an illegal business of over ₹20,000 crore annually.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was on a one-day visit to the State, in Amritsar said there are allegations of direct involvement of the Congress MLAs, Ministers and close associates. “When the allegations of the involvement of Congress MLAs and Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the sand mafia and many other illegal activities are being levelled, then who will protect the interests of the general public?” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Mr. Kejriwal said earlier the ‘Badals’ and the BJP looted Punjab by patronising the mafia during their regime.

In Kartarpur, Mr. Kejriwal launched the party’s ‘World’s Largest Women Empowerment Campaign’. He released a ‘missed call number’, saying that women can give a missed call and they would be given ₹1,000 per month after the formation of the AAP Government in the State.