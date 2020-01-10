Punjab govt. nod for fast-track courts

The Punjab government has decided to set up seven fast-track courts to ensure speedy trial and justice in rape cases, besides three special courts to adjudicate offences against children will also be set-up.

The State Cabinet, which met under chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, also decided to establish 10 more family courts to cover all the districts of the State.

“Cabinet has approved setting up of seven fast-track courts, with the creation of 70 posts to manage them, for dealing exclusively with the rape cases. Four of these courts will be set up in Ludhiana and one each at Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ferozepur. Seven additional posts of Additional and District Sessions Judges along with 63 supporting staff have been approved,” said an official statement.

The courts, to be set up at an approximate annual expenditure of ₹3.57 crore, will be implementing the provisions of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 to deal with the pending rape cases expeditiously.

Two months time

As per the amendment carried out in Section 173 of Cr.PC in 2018, trial of rape cases is to be concluded within two months, said the statement.

The Cabinet also paved the way for setting up a Water Regulation and Development Authority by approving enactment of The Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Ordinance 2019.

The Ordinance, which was approved by the council of Ministers earlier at its meeting on December 4, 2019, is now all set for legislation as ‘The Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2020’, according to the statement.

“The Bill proposes to set up a Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority. The authority will be responsible for management of water resources of the State,” the statement added.