Punjab Govt introduces reservation for Scheduled Castes in posts of law officers

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Punjab will be the first State in the country to have such a provision for lawyers who are from the SC community

The Punjab Government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste in posts of law officers recruited by the State Government.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the Advocate General's office will be reserved for Scheduled Caste.

These posts will be filled up in the coming days, he said.

"When I took oath as chief minister, I asked my officers whether there was any provision of reservation in the appointment of law officers in the Advocate General's office and they replied in the negative.

"When I asked them whether we can we make such a provision, they said the government can take such a decision," Mr. Mann said in a video message.

These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.

The announcement comes a day after Mr. Mann, during a meeting with members of the Valmiki community on the issue of appointment of law officers, said no other state has reservation in these posts but the Punjab Government will soon give "good news".

In his video message, Mr. Mann further said he had always been a votary of giving equal opportunities to the youth of SC community to excel in every field.

He emphasised that the State Government is making all out efforts to provide equal opportunities of progress and prosperity for the community.

Mr. Mann claimed that unlike previous governments which had only made lip service for welfare of community, the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken tangible steps in this regard.

According to an official statement, the advertisement in this regard was issued by the department of Home Affairs here on Saturday in which applications have been called from eligible Scheduled Caste Advocates/ candidates for engagement as law officers in the office of Advocate General, Punjab at Chandigarh and Legal Cell, New Delhi.

The eligible candidates can apply for post by September 13.