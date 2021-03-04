Punjab govt. ignoring its employees: Opposition

‘DA withheld, new wages a far cry’

The Opposition parties in Punjab — the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party — on Wednesday accused the ruling Congress government of adopting ‘indifferent attitude’ towards solving the problems and accepting the demands of State government employees.

Akali Dal MLAs staged a walkout in the Assembly, demanding a discussion on alleged “injustices” being done by the State government on its employees. Outside the Assembly, Akali Dal members also burnt an effigy of the Congress government over the issue.

Led by party’s legislative group leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, MLAs demanded implementation of the latest pay commission. “The Congress govt. had withheld ₹6,000 crore due to government employees on account of Dearness Allowance. Similarly, it was deliberately delaying the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission by giving repeated extensions to it and not asking the commission to submit its report,” Mr. Dhillon told reporters.