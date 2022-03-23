Punjab govt. for martyr status for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Unfortunate status not bestowed even after more than 70 years of Independence, Mann says

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a programme to pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, on March 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Unfortunate status not bestowed even after more than 70 years of Independence, Mann says

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will make efforts for getting martyr status for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Interacting with the family members of Bhagat Singh, Mr. Mann said, “It is unfortunate that even after more than 70 years of Independence, this status has not been bestowed on him. The entire nation will always be indebted to this great martyr for steering the country out of the clutches of British imperialism,” he said at Khatkar Kalan.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also visited Bhagat Singh’s native village Khatkar Kalan to pay tributes on his martyrdom day. After offering floral tributes, he told reporters that the country got freedom only because of the sacrifices of martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev. “We should always remember the sacrifices of our martyrs as we are able to breathe in a free country because they sacrificed their present for our future,” he said.

In Gurugram, Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar took a dig at the Congress party accusing it of ignoring freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh.

“The Congress was scared about the popularity of the legendary freedom fighters so they did not publicise the names of those who had made sacrifices for the country and they were never given due space in the history books which only talks about the contribution of a few leaders,” he said.