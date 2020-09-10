Punjab govt. flayed over probe stand

CHANDIGARH

The Punjab government’s move to approach High Court seeking recall of court’s order about conducting a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into alleged existence of illegal checkpoints near mining sites in Ropar district, has invited sharp criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Former Minister and Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that the move to challenge the CBI inquiry has left the government completely exposed.

