Punjab govt. failed to curb sand mafia: Congress MPs

Chandigarh

16 August 2020 23:32 IST

HC had ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the alleged existence and operation of illegal checkpoints near sand mining sites in Punjab’s Ropar, two Congress MPs have hit out at the ruling Congress government in the State for its failure in curbing the ‘sand mafia’.

The two Rajya Sabha MPs, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, have alleged that it was evident that the State’s Department of Mines and Geology and the Home Department have completely failed in their responsibility in curbing ‘illegal mining’ and the ‘sand mafia’ in Punjab.

The High Court earlier this week, after taking on record a report by CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Ropar — that established the existence and operation of illegal checkpoints near some mining sites — had ordered a preliminary enquiry by the CBI. On February 19 this year, the High Court had asked the CJM to prepare a report on the matter after the State government had informed the court that there were no illegal checkpoints near the mining sites in Ropar.

‘Expand probe ambit’

Both MPs have requested the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to not confine the preliminary enquiry by the CBI to just Ropar district, but to take suo motu cognisance and expand the ambit of the investigation to the entire State.

“To prevent further damage to the environment and erosion of public trust with the institutions that govern the State, an independent and fair inquiry must be ordered into the operations of the sand mafia in Punjab. We seek an end to this menace and hope that the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court is a wake up call for the government of Punjab,” they said in a statement.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said that reckless illegal mining activities were rampant across the State and “goonda (goons) tax” was being collected at the behest of leaders of the ruling party.