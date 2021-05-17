Punjab govt. extends curbs till end of May

CM reviews COVID-19 situation in State

Amid high positivity and fatality rates, the Punjab government on Sunday extended all existing COVID-19 restrictions till May 31.

The State government has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like weekend lockdown and night curfew to check the spread of the infection.

The announcement regarding the extension of curbs was made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who gave directions for strict enforcement of all restrictions, asking the Deputy Commissioners to continue determine opening of shops in a staggered manner.

“They can also make suitable amendments based on local conditions as long as these do not dilute the State’s overall restrictions,” said Capt. Amarinder in an official statement here.

Reviewing the State’s COVID-19 situation at a meeting,he said while the restrictions so far has shown results, with some decline in daily infection numbers, there is a need to extend the curbs due to high positivity rate of 13.1% as of May 15 and case fatality rate (CFR) standing at 2.4%.

Strict implementation

The Chief Minister said the district authorities will continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives of the Union Home Ministry or the State government on COVID appropriate behaviour, including social distancing norms, regulating crowds in market places and public transport.