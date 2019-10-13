‘Punjab govt. considers itself above Akal Takht’

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday hit out at the Punjab government over the issue of joint celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary, saying it has “gone blind in arrogance” to the extent that it “considers” itself above the Akal Takht.

She charged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh with “challenging the supremacy” of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, by deciding to hold a parallel stage to mark the 550th ‘Parkash Purb’ celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Separate stage

“Today, this (Congress) government has gone blind in arrogance that it considers itself above the Akal Takht Sahib and the SGPC. What is its compulsion (of having separate stage) that they had to stoop so low. Leaving its own responsibilities, today what is law and order situation, roads network in the State. Leaving aside their job, they are into setting up their stage,” she said.

“Why Amarinder is impatient in undertaking the responsibility of the SGPC?” Ms. Badal wondered.

The Bathinda MP’s remarks came a day after Minister Charanjit Singh Channi accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of trying to stop the State government from holding the function to celebrate the Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Ms. Badal said “for a devout Sikh a directive from the Akal Takht Sahib is a supreme order”.

She said it was extremely unfortunate that the Congress government had decided to hold a parallel function despite an advisory from Akali Takth Sahib Jathedar Harpreet Singh and attempts by the SGPC to hold joint celebrations.