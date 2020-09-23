Punjab govt. approves rules for police complaints authority

It was set up to probe allegations against top police officers

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the rules for governing the conduct of business of the Punjab State Police Complaints Authority, 2020, set up earlier this year to probe allegations of serious misconduct against police officers of the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police and above.

It may be noted that Section 54-F of the amended Punjab Police Act, 2007, stipulates that the State police complaints authority shall make rules for the conduct of its business and that of the divisional police complaints authorities, with the approval of the State government, said an official statement.

Notably, the Punjab Police Act, 2007, was notified on February 5, 2008, in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Vigilance Commission

The Cabinet meeting, which was presided by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, also approved the establishment of a multi-member Vigilance Commission.

“The Punjab State Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2020, proposes to set up commission as an independent body to exercise more effective superintendence over the functioning of Vigilance Bureau and all departments of the State government, in order to provide clean, fair and transparent administration. It will comprise a Chairman with two members, with a term of 5 years,” said the statement. The Punjab State Vigilance Commission (Ordinance) Bill, 2020, which provides for the constitution of the commission, will effectively exercise superintendence and control over the functioning of Vigilance Bureau and other departments of the State government.

“The Punjab State Vigilance Commission shall review the progress of investigations conducted by the Vigilance Bureau and cases of prosecution sanction pending with various departments of the government,” added the statement.